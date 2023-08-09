By Kellen Kenlyn Nakaye

Clothes tend to affect your mood and how you come off to others. In that case, you want to pick clothes that make you feel confident as a person and unforgettable to others. Here are a few tips on achieving just that with your outfits;

Make sure your clothes fit

On this, I have nothing much to say other than endeavour to buy from stores that allow you to fit in before you purchase your clothes so you can take home clothes that cover you properly, especially the sensual parts of your body. Modesty is key to looking elegant.

Dress for your shape

Trends change fast, and the truth is not every fashion trend looks good on everybody’s body. It’s important in that case that learn your body shape and chose outfits that complement it.

Personally, I am an Inverted triangle shape, so I look more chic and elegant in A-line dresses or skirts than I would in body-hugging dresses or pencil skirts.

Take time to study body shape types to get an ultimate guide on choosing clothes for your shape.

Choose quality

The key to dressing elegantly is to choose quality over quantity. Yes, here in Uganda we have second-hand cloth markets where you can get pieces for as low as UGX5000. But those clothes quickly lose colour when you wash them, often have damage/ holes in them, and easily tear.

Next time you buy something, think about it in terms of cost per wear. If you buy a UGX5000 top and only wear it 5 times, it costs UGX1000 per wear. But if you buy a UGX40000 top and wear it 50 times, it only costs UGX800 per wear. That shows that quality clothes even though expensive in the short run, are much cheaper and you get a lot of wear out of them.

Be keen on colour matching

An outfit of one colour like bold black is safe but we all want to play with some colours every now and then so here are a few tips to make great colour combo outfits;

1. The same colour in two different shades;

2. One primary colour with its secondary colour.

Yellow and green, yellow being the primary and green (mixture of yellow and blue) is the secondary or Red and Purple, red being the primary and purple (mixture of red and blue) the secondary;

3. If you want to push the envelope a bit and go for three colours in one outfit:

Stick to the combination of either:

a) Two primary colours and one secondary;

or b) use a primary colour, tertiary colour, and maybe a secondary colour or a different shade of a primary colour.

Now if to this end you have been confused about the whole colour naming, refer to the chat below;