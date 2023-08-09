Additional reporting by David Ijjo

In a recent turn of events, the Elders Committee of the Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) has hit back at Dr. Kizza Besigye, accusing him of airing the party’s internal issues in public.

This comes after Besigye criticized the committee’s report investigating allegations of controversial “dirty money” within the party.

The committee’s response sheds light on the ongoing turmoil within the FDC and its impact on the party’s reputation.

Accompanied by Deputy Spokesperson John Kikonyogo, the Elders Committee Chairperson, Dr. Frank Nabwiso, and his counterpart, Kasozi Robinson, have spoken publicly for the first time about their contested report regarding the allegations of illicit funds that have caused internal strife within the party pointing a finger at Dr. Kiiza Besigye for exacerbating the situation and tarnishing the party’s image.

“Besigye has undermined his own legacy,” Nabwiso charged.

The crux of the committee’s response hinges on Besigye’s alleged failure to provide evidence to substantiate the claims he presented during the meeting.

In contrast, Nandala Mafabi, another key figure within the party, asserted that the burden of proof lay with Besigye.

This discord over the provision of evidence led the committee to label Besigye’s allegations as baseless and unsubstantiated claims.

Furthermore, the committee took it upon themselves to attempt reconciliation among the concerned members of the party rather than engage in a witch-hunt.

“We were not ready for any witch-hunting,” the committee stated, emphasizing their focus on unity within the party.

The Elders Committee also questioned the role of Dr. Kizza Besigye in receiving the alleged dirty money, highlighting that he does not hold any administrative position within the FDC.

However, Besigye had previously claimed that Nandala Mafabi had misled him regarding the money’s intended use.

Nabwiso and Kasozi, both members of the committee, denied they were influenced in their investigation and findings by the party’s president and secretary-general, vehemently refuting accusations of bribery.

While conceding their involvement in a meeting with Amuriat in Iganga where the matter of the dirty money was discussed, they admitted that even within that meeting, attempts to find common ground had failed, acknowledging the deep division within the party.

The fallout from this investigation continues to expose internal fault lines within the FDC, highlighting the challenges the party faces in maintaining unity and credibility.

As the controversy rages on, it remains to be seen how the party will navigate these challenges and restore its image in the eyes of its members and the public.