Uganda is poised to take a significant leap into the digital revolution with the upcoming launch of its first Digital Transformation Roadmap. The highly anticipated initiative, led by the Ministry of ICT and National Guidance (MoICT&NG) and the Ministry of Education & Sports, with support from the United Nations Development Program Uganda (UNDP) and Centenary Technology Services (Cente-Tech), is set to be unveiled on August 17, 2023 by Vice President H.E. Jessica Rose Epel Alupo.

The Digital Transformation Roadmap represents a moment of pride and optimism for Uganda, as it aims to leverage digital technology as an equalizing force between rural and urban citizens. With a strong focus on inclusivity and empowerment, the roadmap seeks to bridge the digital divide that has historically hindered opportunities for marginalized communities. By embracing the potential of digital technology, Uganda aims to empower individuals, businesses, and communities to participate fully in the digital economy and access essential services to improve livelihoods.

In a statement, the Ministry of ICT Permanent Secretary, Dr. Aminah Zawedde, expressed the significance of this roadmap, saying, “The launch of Uganda’s first Digital Transformation Roadmap represents a moment of pride and optimism for our nation. With this transformative blueprint, we aim to create a Uganda where digital technology becomes a powerful equalizer between rural and urban citizens, leaving no one behind in our pursuit of progress and prosperity.”

The roadmap’s core focus centers around the concept of inclusivity and empowerment, with special attention given to narrowing the digital divide that has historically hindered opportunities for those in remote and marginalized communities. By leveraging the potential of digital technology, the roadmap aims to empower individuals, businesses, and communities to partake fully in the digital economy and access essential services that can improve livelihoods.

UNDP’s strategic intent of “Creating a world in which digital is an empowering force for people and planet” aligns perfectly with Uganda’s vision for the transformative roadmap. Through UNDP’s support, the nation is poised to unlock the vast possibilities of digital technology, fostering sustainable development and social progress that positively impacts both people and the environment.

As the launch date approaches, excitement is palpable among citizens, industry leaders, and development partners, all eagerly awaiting the unveiling of Uganda’s Digital Transformation Roadmap. The nation’s determination to embrace digital transformation as a catalyst for progress and inclusivity is a testament to its commitment to creating a brighter future for all.

The Digital Transformation Road was designed by UNDP Uganda, with technical support from Centenary Technology Services, the technology company of Centenary Group.

Centenary Technology Services, renowned as digital transformation experts with a track record of delivering innovations that truly matter, have played a pivotal role in curating the roadmap. Their expertise and vision have enabled the roadmap to address the unique challenges faced by the nation and inspire growth across all sectors.