The Government of Uganda has deposited the instrument of ratification of International Labour Organization (ILO) Convention 190 (C-190) on Violence and Harassment in the world of work.

Uganda, deposited the instrument on Monday, with Gilbert Houngbo, the Director-General of ILO, at the ILO headquarters in Geneva.

Uganda was represented by Ambassador Marcel Tibaleka, the country’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations in Geneva.

The Violence and Harassment Convention, 2019 (No. 190), is an international labor standard adopted by ILO in June 2019. It addresses the issues of violence and harassment in the world of work, aiming to promote a safe and healthy working environment for all, encompassing both the public and private sectors.

The landmark ratification signifies Uganda’s steadfast commitment to fostering a safe and inclusive work environment for all, free from violence and harassment.

Speaking at the ratification ceremony, Ambassador Tibaleka, emphasised that the ratification of Convention 190 reinforces Uganda’s dedication to building a just and fair society, fostering a safe and respectful working environment, and upholding the principles of human rights and dignity in the world of work.

Tibaleka further sought the ILO’s support in effectively implementing the provisions of the convention.

The Director-General, Houngbo praised Uganda’s decisive step in ratifying this important convention, further highlighting that with this ratification, Uganda becomes the 32nd country in the world and the 8th African country to have ratified Convention 190.

He extended his congratulations to Uganda, acknowledging that this ratification reaffirms the country’s commitment, as well as the commitment of the entire region, to combating violence and harassment in the world of work.

With this ratification, Uganda looks forward to collaborating closely with the ILO and the international community to comprehensively implement Convention 190. Collectively supporting this essential convention will lead to a better, safer, and more equitable world of work for all.

Implications of ratification

ILO member states that ratify the convention commit to implementing its provisions in their national laws and practices and are required to regularly report on the measures taken to comply with the convention’s requirements.

The convention entered into force after being ratified by two member states of the ILO on 25th June 2021. Consequently, the Convention comes into force for any member state 12 months after the date of its ratification registration.

In May 2023, the Parliament of Uganda passed the Amended Employment Bill, incorporating provisions of this convention.