President Museveni has urged pastors not to only focus on spiritual nourishment but also take interest in ensuring their followers are engaged in wealth creation.

“It is important to emphasize to believers that in addition to seeking spiritual nourishment from the places of worship, they should also participate in income generating activities to sustain their households. All believers should take the example of Jesus Christ, who besides praying, preaching and fasting, also earned his bread as a carpenter,” Museveni said.

The president who was represented by the former Prime Minister, Dr.Ruhakana Rugunda was on Tuesday speaking during this year’s East Africa fire and anointing pastors’ conference at Nsambya Youth Sharing Hall in Kampala.

The conference brought together 1080 pastors from all over the East African region.

He told the pastors that poverty in Uganda is caused by the fact that 38% of the Ugandan households are still engaged in subsistence production.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This is dangerous in the modern era, where all goods and services needed to sustain life must be bought with money. The NRM’s message, regarding the socio-economic transformation of Uganda, is that there are four sectors in the economy where individuals, families, companies and organisations can create jobs and wealth to guarantee their prosperity.”

The president mentioned the four sectors of commercial agriculture, services, industries and ICT that believers should participate in so as to get out of poverty.

“Government has put in place the necessary conditions to ensure the profitability of the enterprises including good roads, electricity, peace and security; integration of the Ugandan market to the regional, African and International markets; pursuing policies that favour the private sector .Government will continue to ensure maintenance of peace and security and construction of the necessary infrastructure, as a way of facilitating and attracting local and foreign investments to create jobs and incomes for Ugandans. The economic advantages that the NRM has created must be translated into jobs and wealth for the households.

“ It is in the best interest of everybody that Uganda continues accelerate towards modernity, development and political stability. I appeal to all the believers to work hard and embrace the ongoing wealth creation campaign. It is about liberating everyone from the oppression of poverty and social backwardness. God commanded man to tame the earth for his own benefit and survival.”

The president commended the church leadership in the country for spearheading developmental projects in the communities.

“Faith-based institutions have supplemented government efforts to provide health and educational services to the people of Uganda. I thank you for ensuring that your followers achieve decent standards of living here on earth. This is proof that the Church is concerned about both the material and physical well-being of the believers. It is important to emphasize to believers that in addition to seeking spiritual nourishment from the places of worship, they should also participate in income generating activities to sustain their households.”

Museveni also applauded American philanthropist, Dr. Michelle Corral, the president and Founder of Breath of the Spirit Ministries for her dedication towards preaching the gospel and charity to the needy and vulnerable people in society.

“Breath of the Spirit Ministries is a blessing to many people around the world. Uganda is proud to host such a big conference, bringing together pastors from the East African region.”

According to Earnest Benjamin Kivumbi, the president of Heal the Planet Global Organisation who is also the host of the East Africa Fire and Anointing Pastors Conference, President Museveni’s message calls for pastors to help believers start efforts aimed at creating wealth and getting out of poverty.

“The pastors have been given a message so that they can ably pass it to the congregation since they are influencers in society and have a command. The message of development and making use of government programs is very key so that instead of only preaching, people should get time to go and work since it is so crucial in national development. I appreciate President Museveni for this message,” Kivumbi said.