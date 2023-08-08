Sanyuka TV has unveiled two new and exciting talents, Natukunda “Menta” Hellen and Brian “Macona” Ssemanda, the latest addition to Uncut, Uganda’s number-one entertainment news show.

The duo started in their new roles this August and have already wowed fans and the online community into talking about their captivating presence on their tv screens every night.

The revamp aims to offer viewers more captivating, timely, and all-around entertainment news experience, true to the Sanyuka TV brand promise.

Uncut, which airs every weekday at 8 pm on the widely-watched Sanyuka TV, has been a staple in Ugandan households for years, providing audiences with up-to-the-minute updates on the country’s entertainment industry.

The show’s commitment to delivering engaging content, exclusive interviews, and comprehensive coverage of local and international entertainment news has earned it a loyal fan base.

Natukunda “Menta” Hellen has a background in arts journalism and a keen eye for uncovering the latest trends and stories within Uganda’s entertainment scene, with various skills that include show and event hosting, photography, editing, and journalism.

Her knack for connecting with industry insiders and artists promises to give viewers fresh angles on their favorite celebrities daily.

Isaac Mugabi, aka Macona, is no stranger to entertainment reporting, having covered numerous high-profile events and celebrity interviews since entering the media industry in 2019.

Macona brings a charismatic presence and a deep understanding of the industry’s inner workings. His engaging storytelling and interviewing style is expected to resonate well with the Sanyuka Tv audience.

The Sanyuka TV programs manager, Peter Kafuko, shared his excitement about the new reporters. “Brian and Menta’s energy and expertise will positively impact Uncut and Sanyuka TV programming.”

Uncut airs on weekdays at 8 pm on Sanyuka TV, available on DSTV, GOTV, Azam TV, Free To Air, and Afro Mobile.