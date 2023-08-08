The Uganda Police Force is set to sign a Memorandum of Understanding with Rajagiri Hospital in India which will see officer get specialized treatment from the facility.

Police spokesperson, Fred Enanga announced on Monday that the Inspector General of Police, John Martins Okoth Ochola will later this week fly to India to sign the MOU.

“This week, a police delegation led by the Inspector General of Police will be traveling Kochi, India to finalise the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding for the provision of specialized medical services to personnel of the Uganda Police Force. This is a significant welfare step where Rajagiri Hospital in fostering partnership and cooperation with police will offer these medical services at very friendly rates,” Enanga said.

He noted that the office of the Solicitor General has been consulted and looked at the terms and conditions which he said they found very friendly.

“It is our vision that every police officer reserves the right to compassion, dignity, respect and comfort as they go about their normal duties. As soon as this MOU is signed, we shall share the details.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The development will go a long way in easing access to specialized medical services for police officers.

For long, many police officers have found difficulties in accessing specialized medical services, especially those that require being flown out of the country.

This has partly been because of lack of funds for the police to fund the treatment and has either seen police officers fundraise for colleagues or at sometimes officers left at the mercy of God.

Some of these have died under such circumstances where the police doesn’t have funds readily available to fund specialized treatment abroad.

With the MOU with the Indian Hospital, there is at least assured treatment abroad for police officers at a subsidized arrangement.