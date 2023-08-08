State Minister for Finance, Planning and Economic Development, Amos Lugoloobi has pleaded not guilty to charges of taking iron sheets meant for the needy in Karamoja today.

The Anti- corruption court presided over by Justice Margaret Tibulya read out to Lugoloobi that while at the office of the Prime Minister Stores in Namanve in Mukono District and at different places in Matuga, Wakiso District, and Ntejeru North Constituency in Kayunga District received 700 pre-painted iron sheets marked ‘Office of the Prime Minister.

Lugoloobi said he had understood the charges but pleaded not guilty.

Later, the prosecutor Josephine Namatovu told court that the defense lawyers, John Isabirye and Tonny Tumukunde informed her on how they needed more time to go through the documents that court intends to use on trial, something that both parties agreed too.

Judge Margret Tibulya adjourned the matter to August, 22, 2023 for pre – hearing discussions.