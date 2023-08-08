Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) has warned the public of an uncovered service duct in a building under construction in the city centre – Pioneer Mall.

The warning comes after an image of the uncovered duct was circulated on social media, raising concerns about public safety.

KCCA officials said their building inspection team has visited the site and issued the building owner a notice to cover all openings in the building and to provide guard rails around all open edges.

“This should be done immediately, in any case not later than seven days of the issue of the notice,” the officials said in a statement.

Pioneer Mall building is still undergoing construction and KCCA is yet to issue a final occupational permit to allow full occupation of the building.

The authority said that it remains resolute in ensuring that the city is safe and that the building owner complies with all public safety requirements for occupation of the premises.

“We thank the public for your vigilance in ensuring that the Kampala community is safe,” the authority said.