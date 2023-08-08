The head of the State House Investors’ Protectorate Unit, Col Edith Nakalema has hailed the good relations between the church and government in Uganda that she said has helped transform the country.

“I salute the church leadership, in Uganda, for being good partners of the government, in promoting social services, alongside preaching the gospel, to win people’s souls, for eternity. The social services, that include health care, education and other welfare projects and initiatives are a good source of enlightening and transforming lives and this, remains a key role of the Church in transforming society and the nation,” Col Nakalema said.

She was speaking during the East Africa fire and anointing pastors’ conference in Kampala that brought together over 1800 pastors from the East African region.

Col Nakalema said the good relations between government and the church in Uganda has led to transformation of lives and thus the steady social and economic development.

“Uganda is safe and secure, because of the able leadership of His Excellency General Yoweri Kaguta Museveni, the President of the Republic of Uganda and Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces. The country enjoys solid political and economic stability, characterised by low inflation, a growing manufacturing sector and steady growth in regional trade, among other advantages.”

The meeting attracted pastors from Ethiopia, Kenya, Tanzania, Uganda, Rwanda, Burundi, Rwanda, South Sudan and DRC.

Please, permit me to welcome all the Pastors and their distinguished delegations, that travelled from far and near, to attend this deserving Conference.

By the power of the Almighty God, it is my firm belief that the gospel, at this Fire and Anointing Conference, will make a great impact in our spiritual, moral and physical wellbeing.

She hailed the organisers of the conference that she said has helped spread the gospel of Jesus.

“I have no doubt that the gospel of salvation is being widely spread and that it is greatly changing many lives in different parts of the world. And, indeed, you have lightened the world! Thank you for implementing the mandate, given in this scripture. “