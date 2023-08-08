The Forum for Democratic Change Party (FDC) has sacked their Parliamentary Chiefwhip Ibrahim Ssemujju Nganda and replaced him with Mawokota South Member of Parliament Yusuf Nsibambi.

According to a statement from FDC’s Secretary General Nathan Nandala Mafabi dated August 7th 2023, the party has withdrawn Ssemujju “with immediate effect”.The letter from Mafabi has been copied to the Speaker’s office, to Ssemujju, to the opposition chief whip and to Nsibambi.

Nile Post contacted Yusuf Nsibambi to confirm the developments, but our calls remained unanswered.

This is another low dip into the relationship surrounding Ssemujju and Nandala Mafabi, the party’s Secretary General.

The two leaders have been embroiled in a make-or-break war with each other while the party suffers in the background.

They have traded counter-accusations on corruption, party mismanagement and under-the-table dealings with President Museveni.