West African’s regional bloc Ecowas says it will hold a summit in Nigeria’s capital, Abuja, on Thursday to discuss the crisis in Niger following a military coup.

Ecowas had given the coup leaders seven days to reinstate the elected president or face the possibility of military intervention.

However the deadline passed on Sunday with no change to the situation.

A delegation from the military governments of Mali and Burkina Faso Mali is on its way to Niger to express solidarity with the junta.

Source: BBC