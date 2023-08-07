The International Crimes Division Court in Kololo has adjourned until August 28th, 2023 the case in which the Kawempe North MP Muhammed Ssegirinya and Makindye West’s Allan Ssewanyana are accused of murder and terrorism.

Court made the adjournment pending conclusion of another application in which the duo seeks consolidation of all charges against them at the international crimes Division.

The International Crimes Division Court presided over by Justice Alice Komuhangi that didn’t last for more than 20 minutes begun with the accused’s lawyer Musa Matovu informing court that Member of Parliament Muhammed Ssegirinya was in Kenya and planning to seek specialized treatment from Germany on court orders.

The State Attorney, Joseph Kyomuhendo later informed court that the pretrial hearing couldn’t proceed as the accused Ssegirinya and Ssewanyana had filed a petition in the constitutional court challenging the dismissal of their application to consolidate the two case files something that both parties agreed with.

Court adjourned the case until August 28th, 2023.

Kawempe North Mp Muhammed Ssegirinya and Makidye west’s Allan SSewanyana face charges of the machete killings that took place in the greater Masaka where over 25 people lost their lives, murder charges and terrorism in 2021.