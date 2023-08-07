By Gore Ruvimbo

A moment of silence lingers in the air, paying tribute to the lives we have tragically lost. A solemn question hangs heavy in our hearts – could these losses have been avoided, or were they simply destined by an unyielding fate?

As the waters grow more aggressive, we wonder if there are solutions to tame their wrath, or if we must merely await the tides to relent on their own terms.

In the wake of these heart-wrenching tragedies, we are left pondering who must sacrifice their lives for the authorities to take heed. Is it to be, as the age-old proverb claims, “One man for himself and God for us all,” where the call for action falls on deaf ears until fate chooses its next victim?

A stark reminder echoes in our minds – a mere week ago, 21 souls perished in Kasenyi, and though five members of the rescue team escaped death’s clutches, we dare not forget Lake Victoria’s claim of 14 lives in 2021 when a boat carrying 20 met a tragic fate. If those skilled in the art of rescue are not immune to the merciless grip of the waters, what hope remains for the average Ugandan, lacking the training and knowledge to navigate these perilous currents?

The unsettling truth compels us to confront the perilous reality of Uganda’s waterways. As losses mount, we cannot afford to wait idly for the waters to subside on their own accord. The urgency of this matter demands attention, pooling our collective wisdom and resources to find solutions that shall stem the tide of tragedy.

Yet, as we search for answers, we find ourselves grappling with the haunting question – who should be the next sacrificial lamb to awaken the authorities from their slumber? Must we continue to mourn, waiting for fate to dictate when action should be taken? Yes, the government of Uganda has put up some measures, including specified travel times and stopping the use of wooden boats, but the situation calls for a new approach, one that is comprehensive and steadfast.

It is time to rise above this fatalistic outlook. The lives we have lost deserve more than passive acceptance of their fate. We owe it to them and to all future generations to rise against the tide of indifference and stand united in demanding action.

For it is not just the expertise of a rescue team that should determine the value we place on human life. Every soul swallowed by the unforgiving waters calls for a swift and resolute response from those in power. No one should perish in the shadows of negligence or inaction.

We shall not wait for the waters to decide our destiny; instead, we implore the Ministry of Works to communicate and implement a robust solution.

After all, that is why they are in power – to protect and serve the lives of the people they represent. Only then shall we emerge from the embrace of unyielding tides, united and steadfast in our resolve to protect one another and build a safer, more resilient Uganda for all.

Let this heartfelt plea be the catalyst for change, ensuring that no more lives are lost to the merciless waters that surround us.