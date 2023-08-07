Next Radio has recently accomplished its FM signal upgrade, marking a significant milestone in its mission to enhance the listening experience for its audience. With this upgrade, Next Radio’s coverage area has expanded to an impressive 80km radius from the station, substantially improving from its previous reach limited to Kampala and its Nakawa, Central, Rubaga, Makindye, and Rubaga divisions.

This enhancement means that Next Radio can now be enjoyed in a multitude of new towns within the extended radius, including Kira, Jinja, Nansana, Mukono, Entebbe, Njeru, Mityana, Lugazi, Luwero, Wobulenzi, Namasuba, Kayunga, Wakiso, Kireka, and Buwenge.

Timothy Bhatia, the Brand Manager of Next Radio, expressed his delight at the successful upgrade, stating, “We are happy because this improves our consistency with our valued listeners in different areas to keep up with the BIG HITS as they move.

This also means that Next Radio can impact more people’s lives positively through its informative and entertaining shows. As we celebrate NBS’s 15th anniversary and Next Radio’s 5th, this will give us even more impetus to transform Ugandans.”

The improved coverage area promises to bring more entertainment, information, and joy to a broader audience, allowing Next Radio to play a more significant role in positively influencing the lives of its listeners.

With this successful upgrade, Next Radio takes a giant leap forward in its commitment to delivering top-notch radio content to a more extensive and diverse community of listeners in Uganda.