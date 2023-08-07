The Best of Kampala Season II Concert took the Ugandan entertainment scene by storm, and Next Media’s Next Radio and Afro Mobile made their mark at this trailblazing event.

The concert served as a testament to the direction entertainment is taking in Uganda, and both Next Radio and Afro Mobile demonstrated their commitment to supporting and transforming the country’s entertainment landscape.

Timothy Bhatia, the Brand Manager of Next Radio and Afro Mobile, expressed his excitement at being part of this groundbreaking event.

He stated, “We are excited to have been part of this trailblazer event as it is an indicator of where entertainment is going in Uganda, and as Next Radio, we pride ourselves in supporting & transforming Uganda.”

“We are also proud to have hosted these highly anticipated acts in Africa and associated them with Next Radio. Our talent, Viana Indi and DJ Bugy brought the party to life. All this is important as we build up to more events in the future with our partners. Thanks to La Paronis and its team for pulling off this grand event,” he added.

ADVERTISEMENT

The organizers created a classy and vibrant pop-up beach setup, transforming The Lugogo Tennis Courts into a spectacle reminiscent of Las Vegas. The action-packed lineup featured some of the most anticipated acts from both Africa and beyond.

A star-studded cast of D.J.s and performers graced the stage, including internationally acclaimed artists such as Nasty C and DJ Maphorisa from South Africa, Pcee & Justin from South Africa, Alien Skin, Tango Supreme from South Africa, MS DSF from Nigeria, and Fully Focus from Kenya.

Next Radio’s DJ Bugy and Viana Indi mesmerized the crowds with their energy and talent, representing Next Radio in the best way possible.

In addition to their captivating performances, Jokwiz, part of the Next Radio team, conducted airport pickups and even had the opportunity to interview Nasty C, a true testament to the station’s significance in the entertainment industry.