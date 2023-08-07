In July 2023, Next Media proudly achieved its ISO recertification, a significant milestone that reflects the company’s unwavering dedication to maintaining high-quality standards in its operations.

This recertification comes exactly one year after Next Media’s initial ISO certification in July 2022, marking a continued commitment to excellence and adherence to internationally recognized standards.

Preparing for the ISO recertification was no small feat. The company took proactive measures to ensure all necessary preparations were in place. A crucial step in this process was forming an ISO ADHOC committee comprising 15 members who underwent rigorous training on three essential standards: ISO 9001 2015, ISAS Media 9001 2016, and ISO 19011 2018. This comprehensive training equipped the committee members with the knowledge and skills to implement and uphold these quality management standards effectively.

Furthermore, six individuals from Next Media were selected to undergo specialized training as internal auditors on ISO 19011 2018, learning the guidelines for auditing management systems. This internal auditing capability is essential in ensuring that Next Media’s quality management system is regularly monitored and improved to meet the stringent requirements of ISO standards.

Speaking about the preparations, Greggy Busolo, Head of Operations, Quality Assurance, and Quality Manager for the ISO Quality Management system, highlighted the company’s commitment to maintaining momentum and ensuring continued recertification for the coming years. He emphasized that Next Media’s approach revolves around constant engagement with staff members, ensuring they are fully aware of the standards’ requirements and their role in upholding quality throughout the organization.

“Next Media conducts regular internal audits and management reviews of its quality management system to sustain the momentum. These evaluations serve as vital checkpoints to assess adherence to ISO standards and identify areas for improvement,” Greggy Busolo.

The company also diligently reviews its documents and processes to ensure that everyone within the organization conforms to the set standards, producing high-quality content and services for their audiences.