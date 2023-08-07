Experts have emphasised the importance of showcasing the struggle and success that young people have experienced through the different stories they will share at the Annual National Youth Festival.

After being postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the festival is finally making a return on August 22-23, 2023, at Akamwesi Gardens.

The festival, which celebrates the impactful role of youth in the nation’s growth, provides a unique platform for engagement and discussion.

It aims to foster conversations on a wide range of youth-related issues, including social, economic, and political dimensions within Uganda.

The festival brings together young individuals, elected representatives, and key stakeholders to create an inclusive arena for dialogue.

Interactions between youth and various segments of society, such as politicians, diplomatic missions, academia, media, the private sector, and civil society, are facilitated through tailored debates, inspiring speeches, enlightening exhibitions, and enriching workshops.

Themed “Your Story Matters,” this year’s festival holds exceptional significance as it emerges after the challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The theme highlights the narratives of youth during the pandemic, showcasing their resilience and determination in overcoming adversity.

It aims to shed light on how the pandemic disrupted the lives of Uganda’s youth while recognizing their commendable achievements in the face of obstacles.

The festival is organised by Open Space Center, a non-profit organization dedicated to the all-inclusive development of young individuals.

Its agenda covers a variety of critical subjects, including Agriculture, Sexual Reproductive Health, Leadership, Democracy and Governance, Innovations, and Careers and Opportunities.

Through comprehensive discussions on these themes, the festival aims to equip attendees with valuable insights and skills crucial for personal and societal growth.

The Annual National Youth Festival was established in 2011 during the electoral process, when young people came together and formulated the youth manifesto.

The festival has continued to be held annually, with different themes focused on the well-being and participation of youth.

Elizabeth Zipporah, the communications officer at Open Space Center, highlighted that the festival’s return aims to showcase the struggle and success young people have experienced through the various stories they will share at the event.

She expressed that the festival provides an opportunity for young people to meet their idols, learn from them, and voice their opinions.

Zipporah explained that the event will consist of debates, dialogues, training, workshops, and edutainment, providing comfortable avenues for young people to share their thoughts on relevant matters.

Open Space Center is committed to unlocking the full potential of individuals aged 15 to 30 through the creation of dynamic spaces.

Their goal is to empower youth to seize opportunities that enhance their well-being.