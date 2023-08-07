The Ethiopian President, Sahle-Work Zewde has landed into the country ahead of the G-25 Africa Coffee Summit that kicks off tomorrow.

Zewde who landed at Entebbe Airport on Monday afternoon was welcomed by the Minister for Presidency, Milly Babalanda.

The G-25 Africa Coffee Summit will bring together delegates from 25 African coffee-producing countries and a number of consuming nations.

The three- day summit organized by the Inter-African Coffee Organisation (IACO) will under the theme: “Transforming the African Coffee Sector through Value Addition” and is aimed at promoting the coffee’s consumption mainly on the African continent.

The summit brings together heads of state, senior government ministers, heads of coffee authorities, senior ministers from African coffee-consuming countries and African private sector groups including farmers, processors, exporters, roasters and coffee associations.

Top on agenda at the summit will be the search for consensus on a declaration of coffee as a strategic commodity in line with the African Union Agenda 2063, which aims to promote value addition and domestic consumption by educating people about coffee and its health benefits.