American philanthropist, president and founder of Breath of the Spirit International Ministries Dr. Michelle Corral has arrived in Uganda ahead of this year’s East Africa fire and anointing pastors’ conference in Kampala.

On Monday afternoon, Dr.Corral was welcomed by Pr. William Tomusange of Joy Missions International Ministries and other pastors ahead of the conference kicks off tomorrow, Tuesday until Thursday, August, 9 at Sharing Youth Centre in Nsambya and will bring together pastors from all over world.

President Museveni will grace the conference whereas Dr.Corral will be the guest preacher.

Prof.Simeon Kayiwa recently described the presence of Dr.Corral as an honour for the country.

ADVERTISEMENT

“She is philanthropist and that is important to us. It means she is a voluntary promoter of human welfare and uses her own resources and time. She stretches every nerve and muscle to see that we survive. It is a good thing we need this time in Uganda,” Prof.Kayiwa said.

Kayiwa said Dr. Corral comes in at a time when Ugandans are careful about people coming, especially from the west due to the weakening of the church brought about by their stance on homosexuality.

“There is a tendency by people to associate people with others but there are very many Christians I know in the West and America like Dr. Corral who are not supporters of this( homosexuality) and are just believer in the gospel of Jesus Christ. I therefore welcome everybody to the conference.”