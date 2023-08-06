Two Chinese and Indian producers are planning to build two new factories in the Karamoja subregion to produce clinkers, a major raw material used in the production of portland cement.

This new development aimed at reducing on the importation of raw materials used by cement factories in the country was revealed by President Museveni this week during the closure of a 2-day 4th Bi-Annual CEO Retreat in Jinja.

According to the President, two investors approached his office with business proposals to set up factories at the foot of Mt. Moroto in Karamoja, which he granted them permission to carry out their investments and directed the Prime Minister’s Office to provide them with the necessary support.

“These Chinese people want to set up a cement factory in Nadunget and are going to use the iron ore from North of Mt. Moroto and the prime minister should make sure they get what they want. They want a dedicated power line, a better marrum road from Rupa where the limestone is to the factory. So follow it up,” President Museveni said

He also revealed that another Indian investor approached him about building a factory in Karamoja, and that he was fortunate not to be competing with the Chinese. This one also wishes to construct a cement factory in Katikekere, south of the mountain.

“Also check for him whether there is a power line to Katikekere and also a good marrum road,” he reiteraited

“We are going to have two new factories. These other factories have been importing what they call clinker from outside countries then roast it and add it to local materials to make cement. So we are going to produce all the clinker we need by ourselves using these two factories in Karamoja,” he added.

Cement clinker is a solid material produced in the manufacture of Portland cement as an intermediary product.

The Ugandan cement industry reports some of the highest production costs in the region as raw materials such as clinkers are usually brought from Mombasa Port (1,200 km away).