The Trade Minister, Francis Mwebesa has dismissed with immediate effect, embattled Uganda National Bureau of Standards(UNBS) Executive Director, David Livingstone Ebiru.

“The purpose of this letter, therefore, is to inform you that I hereby dism you from the position of Executive Director of UNBS with immediate effect; in accordance with Section 11(2), (5) (b) and (c) of the UNB Amendment Act 2013,” Minister Mwebesa said in a September, 4, 2023 letter to Ebiru.

Ebiru recently appeared before Parliament’s Committee on Public Accounts – Commissions, Statutory Authorities and State Enterprises (COSASE) where he admitted paying a shs100 million bribe in a desperate attempt to prevent the termination of his contract.

“I confess that I bribed the board to secure my position. The shs100 million was handed over to one board member for distribution,”Ebiru said.

However, in the letter copied to the Attorney General, IGG, chairperson of the Public Accounts committee of parliament and Principal Private Secretary to the president, the Trade Minister reasoned with the National Standards Council that had stated that in a Special Meeting held on August, 1, 2023 that they reviewed and analysed the evidence concerning the allegations of misconduct, mismanagement and misappropriation of funds and your response in defence and found that Ebiru was guilty of the allegations.

The minister said having admitted to having withdrawn and spent PVOC collections funds (Non-Tax Revenue) totalling to approximately aha11.5 billion at source which was meant to have been remitted to the Consolidated Fund contrary to the Public Finance Management Act 2015, it was only prudent that he is sacked.

The sacking

The minister said that evidence provided by the National Standards Council indicated that Ebiru admitted to having made several cash withdrawals without authorisation of Council and the Treasury (PS/ST) contrary to the UNBS Finance and Administration Manual and Treasury Instructions .

“ .. you admitted to having failed to discipline 5 staff members who caused financial loss to the bureau totalling to shs 9.282 billion, after having backdated inspection dates on Inspection Reports and edited application dates on the e-portal Applications; and denied having been investigated and found culpable by the IGG for misappropriation of funds meant for the fuel marking project being jointly despite there being evidence of a plea bargain by him and others to refund the said misappropriated funds,” Minister Mwebesa said in his letter.

The Trade Minister said the National Standards Council has also informed him of Ebiru’s allegation of bribery levelled against them, while before the Public Accounts Committee (COSASE), and “ your subsequent withdrawal of the same allegation.”

“They observed that this has adversely eroded your moral standing to hold such an important responsibility of the Executive Director of UNBS.”

“In view of the above, and on account of your own admission to having breached the law and laid down procedures and in accordance with Section 11 (2), (5)[b] and [c] of the UNBS Amendment Act 2013 Council unanimously recommended that I cause your dismissal as Executive Director of UNBS. I concur with the recommendation of the National Standards Council Your admission of bribery under oath and attempting to withdraw such an allegation has caused grave injury to the reputation of the chairman and members of the council,” Mwebesa said in the letter.

However, when contacted for a comment, Ebiru who said was still on leave said he is not aware of the minister’s letter, adding that he only read it on social media.