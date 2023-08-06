In a bid to promote technology-powered education, Centenary Bank, has donated 20 computers to St Cecilia Junior School in Najjanankumbi, to promote digital education amongst the pupils.

The computers were handed over to the school as part of the bank’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives and Environment Social and Governance agenda in Uganda.

Speaking at the handover ceremony, Allen Ayebare, the Chief Manager of Corporate Affairs and Communications at Centenary Bank, stressed the bank’s conscious effort to support education and invest in technology to enable more Ugandan learners to enhance their academic performance while preparing them for a smart future as the bank transitions into a smart bank.

“This effort falls well within our education and digital agenda. We are evolving into a smart bank and we don’t want to go into that transition alone, we are going with you. I want to thank you for the vision of this nation because when you touch a child, you are touching Uganda,” Ayebare said.

“As a brand, we set aside 2% of our net profits every year for Corporate Social Responsibility and on top of that we look for partners to make their contribution to our causes. So, together, with our partners, we give over more to our customers.”

Nankinga Teddy, the Headteacher, of St Cecilia Junior School explained the importance of early ICT education in helping children adapt to the global changes.

“We are very grateful to Centenary Bank for choosing our school among many to receive these computers. We are aware that for a child to compete favorably globally, they need ICT education. We are very sure that with this support, we shall be able to impact the lives of our students in the right direction to make them aware of the changing global trends. We would like to thank Centenary Bank and the team

at the Freedom City branch, because without them we would not be celebrating today,” she said.