Uganda’s ambassador to Iran, Muhammad Tezikuba Kisambira has passed away.

Kisambira, reportedly breathed his last on Thursday, in a Tehran hospital.

On Friday, the Minister for Foreign Affairs, Okello Oryem confirmed Kisambira’s demise, noting that the government was working on transporting his remains back to Uganda for burial.

”It’s true, Ambassador Kisambira died, and the government is working to ensure that his body is brought back to Uganda,” said Minister Oryem as quoted.

Whereas the cause of his death is still unknown, it is reported that the ambassador has been battling an illness for some time.

Kisambira has been serving as Uganda’s ambassador to Iran since 2020, following his appointment by President Yoweri Museveni.

He was also accredited to a host of countries namely; Afghanistan, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Iraq, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Palestine, Tajikistan and Turkmenistan.

Before his ambassadorial roles, he had served as a Muslim scholar as well as head of administration and planning at the Muslim Scholar’s Forum.