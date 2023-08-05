Joshua Wandegeya, a teacher at White Rose Junior School in Mafubira, Jinja City, is in police custody for defiling a six year old pupil of the school.

Kiira Police spokesperson James Mubi confirmed the arrest of the teacher,

He revealed that the incident happened on Thursday. Wandegeya, a Mathematics and English teacher of primary three and four classes, was caught red handed molesting the minor.

“Police is still gathering information so as to exhaust inquiries and have the accused person appear in court,” Mubi said.

Mubi said the suspect is related to the owner of the school and is his brother-in-law.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mubi added that according to consolidated crime data returns in Kiira region, cases of defilement are high in the area.

In 2021, there were 41 aggravated defilement cases reported, 122 simple defilement and 17 rape cases were reported.

In 2022, the number jumped to 45 aggravated defilement cases reported, 67 simple defilement and 35 rape cases.

“This shows an increase in commonly gender based violence cases that is to say aggravated defilement, simple defilement and raped. This is attributed to failure or reluctance by the parents who do not appear in court when time for testifying in court comes”,said Mr Mubi .

Mubi urged parents and guardians to desist from the habit of settling such capital crimes outside court which is against the laws of Uganda.

He said police are always there to receive and handle such cases if reported in time without fear and intimidation.