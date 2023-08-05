Being the controversial and open-minded student in class, I always preferred Literature in English, because, I always thought I knew what I knew and that there was no need to learn more.

One Monday afternoon, I was summoned by the Deputy Headmaster Ronald Kawadwa who also taught Luganda at A level and that I was his student since I had been barred from taking on Literature in English for my HEL combination for the sole reason that I would not scoop the 20 points with a literature in English.

“Lwaki tobeera mukibiina kyange?” (Why don’t you attend m classes?) he barked as I looked at him with a look of “Kasita ntuula ebigezo bya Luganda nembiyita n’okusinga abasoma buli kibiina “(But I sit Luganda exams and pass them highly than the students that study habitually.

The long discussion that we had that afternoon changed my life for good. The more I attended class regardless of the 97% average mark that I used to get in all the 3 papers, I always learnt something new. It’s like reading books, the more you read, the more you discover that knew just less and perhaps the need to know more through reading. Owing to that, I now give audience to the people who may not have much intellect to offer advice.

A Luganda proverb of “Atunda Ayolesa y’amazaawo amangu “He who displays their merchandise as the pursue buyers is likely going to get more buyers and incidentally sell out faster. I suspect that this idea is anchored on the belief that customers connect to the goods through the six senses, to sight, smell, touch, hearing. In my local language, “Amaaso g’Omuganda gali mungalo”

This proverb has never been alive than and exposed much meaning than when Uganda Under PACEID (Presidential Advisory Committee on Exports and Industrial Development) decided to open up a trade hub in Belgrade Serbia to be an entry into the Balkan states. One of my senior colleagues in the trade a few days ago wrote a missive in which he sought for answers to the otherwise paradoxical move to the Balkan state.

“I however would like to be educated on the insights that informed the choice of Serbia as the location of this otherwise good idea,” He wrote.

He continued, “According to data from the Bank of Uganda, Serbia doesn’t even feature amongst our top 15 export destinations in Europe. Besides, Serbia isn’t that prosperous. Serbia’s GDP in 2021 was USD63 billion compared to Uganda’s USD 40.5 billion. Of course, Serbia has a higher GDP per capita (USD 9,230), meaning there is likely to be higher spending power, but given the limited resources we have, wouldn’t it have made more sense in the short run to go for richer countries such as Denmark with a USD398.3 billion in GDP or Norway with USD482.2 billion where our export numbers are painfully low?”

And concluded with mind boggling questions “Have we set up similar hubs and or exhausted opportunities in much richer countries like the UK, Italy, Germany, France and Sweden?

Much as there is a target of increasing the export figures by an additional USD 6 billion, Ugandan export revenue over the last 10 years has grown from USD2.8 billion in 2013 to USD4.28 billion in 2022- a modest compounded annual growth rate of 4.2%. Adding another USD6 billion in just 5 years, calls for TOTAL DISRUPTION,” Kyamu wrote.

IS THE IDEA DISRUPTIVE?

Previously, Ugandan officials typed their fingers red, and shouted their voices hoarse as they pitched Uganda to foreign missions and other investors abroad, signed bilateral trade agreements and we chanted in celebration of agreements whose implementation never gets to see the light of day. How far has the AGOA pushed the export figures, Anyway, that one could be far, let’s look at our regional blocks here EAC, COMESA, and others?

The idea comes off as disruptive in that a glimpse, touch and feel of the Ugandan home grown and home-made products would trigger demand that is driven by the customers themselves. Bulk orders can then be placed so Ugandan exporters battle with their perennial limitations like capacity, quality among others which the committee and PSFU are trying to solve through the Trade Frontier Fund among other interventions.

WHY SERBIA AND NOT UK, ITALY, GERMANY, FRANCE OR SWEDEN?

The whole idea of a low hanging fruit utterly works well with diplomacy, countries with which Uganda has stronger trade ties will likely be more conducive and easy to pick on for such experimental ideas. Uganda has appointed trade representatives in the countries such as Serbia, Uk, Italy, Germany, France, Sweden among others and these can ably advise on when these trade hubs can be set up in their areas of jurisdiction. In response therefore, Belgrade has been the first because the Ugandan trade representative is aggressive little wonder his country has seen this “otherwise good” idea come to life, the others are on the way.

The writer is a practicing business journalist with NBS Television.