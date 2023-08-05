President Museveni on Saturday afternoon met the former President of Kenya, Uhuru Kenyatta at State House Entebbe.

Kenyatta arrived in the afternoon with a rather uniquely small delegation.

The Presidency maintains that the two leaders met over matters in the DRC and that Kenyatta met Museveni in his capacity as the “facilitator of the Democratic Republic of Congo Peace Process”.

However, deep-throat sources at State House intimated to Nile Post that the former Kenyan leader came to speak to Museveni about his deteriorating relationship with his successor in the Kenyan presidency, William Ruto

Kenyatta’s visit was not scheduled and it apparently comes after a number of phone calls between the President of Uganda and certain Kenyan contacts.

“The meeting was kept secret until later on Saturday afternoon when it was allowed to have it out,” the source told Nile Post.

Kenyatta has had run-ins with the government of President Ruto, accusing him of witch-hunting his family members after Mama Ngina, his mother was stripped of security personnel and the Kenyatta family asked to hand over all weapons in their possession.

Kenyatta called upon Ruto to come for him instead of coming after his family.

The meeting with President Museveni is therefore one to begin a process of reconciling the two sides as Museveni is seen as able to talk to both men.

Kenyatta and Ruto were former close allies with the former serving as Kenyatta’s vice president for eight years.

However, the relationship between the two men soured in …. Kenyatta took to accusing Ruto of “bad manners” during many public speeches while Ruto declined to resign or rebut his boss’s accusations.

Ruto would contest for the election without Kenyatta’s support and win, after a tense stand-off which had to be resolved by the country’s electoral commission. Kenyatta had thrown his support behind Ruto’s challenger Raila Odinga.

Odinga would reject the election results and is leading weekly protests against Ruto’s leadership. It is thought that Kenyatta supports Odinga’s stand.

A formerly conciliatory Ruto has gradually talked tougher against the Odinga protests threatening to deal with those who want to spoil Kenya for the many.