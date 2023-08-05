Catherine Nakato

KCCA has banned boda boda stages around government offices in Kampala with immediate effect.

The move follows a directive issued by the security Minister, Jim Muhwezi, towards banning of stages on some roads in Kampala City especially those around government offices such as Parliamentary Avenue, Apollo Kaggwa Road, Colville Street, Nile Avenue, the Ministry of Finance, and Office of the President.

KCCA spokesperson, Simon Kasyate confirmed the development, saying the Security Minister passed the directive to the authority through the minister for Kampala Capital City Minsa Kabanda to commence the implementation of closing Boda Boda stages in some parts of the country especially those along government offices over security concerns.

Boda Boda stages have also been banned from places near banks, embassies, schools and transformers among others.

Kasyate adds that as KCCA, they don’t and have never thought of giving up on what he calls streamlining of the boda boda business with in Kampala , noting that they have gazetted over 400 stages whose road maps will soon be released .

However despite the ban, all efforts could go to waste as Boda Boda riders were seen returning to the same stages where they were evicted.

According to police, 79 people were reported dead in road crashes last week of which 41 were killed by boda bodas.