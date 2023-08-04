Five exceptional students from Greenhill Academy, Buddo SS and St.Henry’s College Kitovu have been declared winners of this year’s Unicaf University’s secondary school essay writing competition .

Mohammed Shabir from Greenhill Academy got a full scholarship at Unicaf University, $150 and a tablet, Janet Kisaakye(Buddo SS) got a full scholarship, $100 and a tablet, Hakim Katamba( Buddo SS) got a scholarship, $100 and a tablet, Gilbert Kyamaanyi( St.Henry’s College Kitovu) $100 and Buyungo Sebastian Amani (St. Henry’s College Kitovu) $100 were on Friday declared winners of the essay writing competition at a ceremony held at Serena Hotel in Kampala.

The pearl reimagined: A visual tour through Uganda’s stunning landscapes” essay writing competition endorsed by the Ministry of Education and Sports was aimed at igniting creativity, critical thinking, and a profound appreciation for Uganda’s breathtaking natural beauty among the country’s young talents.

“The essay competition elicited an overwhelmingly enthusiastic response from students across various schools in Uganda as participants were encouraged to showcase their unique visions of Uganda’s awe-inspiring landscapes, using their creative flair to narrate captivating visual stories. The competition provided a platform for students to express their artistic talents while competing for remarkable rewards and recognition,” Professor George William Nasinyama, the Unicaf University Vice Chancellor said.

“Tourism is one of the sectors promoted in the country because it is a big forex earner. We therefore deliberately asked learners to write essays about the sector.”

ADVERTISEMENT

He said that community engagements make universities relevant in the communities they serve and that the essay writing competition was such.

He said all secondary schools in the country were invited to participate and at the end, a panel of distinguished internal and external commissioners, comprising accomplished educators, writers, and professionals, meticulously evaluated each submission to identify the most exceptional talents.