Additional reporting by Michelle Marion Apio

Uganda is set to take centre stage as it hosts the G-25 Africa Coffee Summit, a gathering expected to draw the participation of heads of state from 25 African coffee-producing countries.

The summit aims to foster discussions on strategies to enhance coffee production through value addition. The event presents a significant opportunity for Uganda to further its position in the global coffee market and explore avenues for boosting coffee exports.

While addressing a press conference at the media centre, Frank Tumwebaze, the Minister for Agriculture, emphasised the potential benefits of the G-25 Africa Coffee Summit for Uganda.

He said that the summit provides a platform for the country to not only engage with fellow coffee-producing nations but also seek avenues to expand its coffee market reach.

“Hosting the G-25 Africa Coffee Summit is a great honor for Uganda. We see this as a valuable opportunity to showcase our coffee industry and explore ways to enhance its growth through value addition,” stated Minister Tumwebaze.

Uganda has positioned itself as a leading coffee exporter on the African continent, although it trails behind Ethiopia in terms of overall production.

To fully harness its potential, the country recognizes the imperative of embracing value addition. Major General Kyomukama Kasula, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Agriculture, emphasized the significance of this approach.

“While Uganda is a top coffee exporter in Africa, value addition is pivotal to further elevating our coffee industry. By adding value to our coffee products, we can substantially increase our global market presence,” explained Major General Kasula.

The upcoming G-25 Africa Coffee Summit, scheduled for the following week, will address various critical aspects of coffee production and export.

Minister Tumwebaze highlighted the key focus areas, including strategies for boosting production, advancing value addition, and promoting collaboration among African Coffee Producing Countries to tap into the burgeoning global market.

With recent news of Brazil, the world’s leading coffee producer, reducing its coffee production by 2.3 million bags, the Ugandan government is encouraging its citizens to ramp up coffee production.

Minister Tumwebaze assured Ugandans of a robust global market for their coffee, given the changing dynamics in the global coffee supply chain.

Addressing concerns related to coffee farming’s environmental impact, Minister Tumwebaze refuted claims that Uganda is prioritizing forest reserve cutting for coffee cultivation. The government remains committed to sustainable practices that balance economic growth with environmental conservation.

The coffee industry holds immense economic potential, contributing significantly to the global income generation. The G-25 Africa Coffee Summit is expected to culminate in the Kampala Declaration, which will guide decisions and actions within the coffee sector across partner states.

As Uganda prepares to host this pivotal event, the nation anticipates productive dialogues and collaborative efforts that will further elevate its stature in the global coffee arena, enhancing coffee production, value addition, and market accessibility.