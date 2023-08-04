Two people have perished in an early morning accident which occurred at Kitigoma on Jinja-Kampala highway.

According to Police, the accident involved a fuel tanker from Kampala side which collided with a truck coming from Jinja side.

The early morning accident happened at 5:00am at Kitigoma village along Jinja-Kampala highway in Buikwe District.

It involved motor vehicles reg No. UBB 716F Fuso and a fuel tanker UAY 077A/UAY 928A.

Two people died on spot including the Fuso driver and his turn man whereas the fuel tanker driver and the turn man sustained serious injuries and were rushed to Jinja Regional Referral Hospital for medical attention.

Eyewitness say the accident was caused by a Fuso driver who was negotiating a sharp corner at high speed forcing him to lose control and ram into the oncoming truck.

Traffic was paralysed on Jinja-Kampala highway for more than four hours as Police and community members ensured that dead bodies which were stuck in the wreckage were removed.

The bodies have been taken to Jinja Hospital mortuary.