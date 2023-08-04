In response to the escalating tick resistance crisis impacting cattle herds in Kiruhura district, scientists are advocating for a novel approach: encouraging cattle keepers to develop their own natural acaricide solutions.

This call comes as conventional acaricides available on the market have proven ineffective in tackling the persistent tick infestations that have wreaked havoc on livestock.

Cattle keepers in the region have long struggled with tick resistance, despite persistent efforts to spray their animals against these parasites. The challenge has been exacerbated by the proliferation of counterfeit acaricides in the market, contributing to the apparent lack of positive results.

Jovanice Rwenduru, a cattle keeper and member of the Women’s Movement Project in Kiruhura, voiced her concerns over the situation.

“We have been using acaricides, but it seems like the ticks are becoming immune to them. Our animals are still suffering,” Rwenduru lamented.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ugandan pharmacologist Professor Patrick Ogwang, renowned for his role in the development of Covidex, emphasized the potential of natural solutions to address the tick resistance problem.

Professor Ogwang suggested that local cattle keepers harness their knowledge of local herbs to create effective natural acaricides.

“The solution to this challenge lies in the innovative use of local resources. Cattle keepers can tap into traditional knowledge and develop their own natural remedies to combat the tick infestations,” Prof. Ogwang proposed.

Acknowledging the severity of the situation, the government has pledged its full support towards this initiative, recognizing the need for a sustainable and long-lasting solution to the tick resistance issue.

Authorities aim to encourage innovation among cattle keepers and integrate traditional knowledge with modern science to address the crisis effectively.

Tick resistance remains a critical concern, especially in the cattle dry corridor, where these parasites pose a significant threat to livestock and the livelihoods of cattle keepers.

Meanwhile, Nyabushozi County MP, Kajwengye Wilson, took an innovative approach to address various challenges, including the tick resistance issue. He recently organized an innovation fair that brought together secondary school students from across the district to showcase a range of creative solutions.

The fair featured exhibits such as egg incubators, natural pesticides, organic fertilizers, water pumps, and even robots.

Leaders now advocate for the government to adopt and scale this approach nationwide, fostering a culture of science and innovation in the agricultural sector. Dr. Gerald Siranda, an East African Legislative Assembly (EALA) Member of Parliament, expressed the potential of such initiatives to drive commercial growth and transform the agricultural landscape.

“As we witness the positive impact of innovation fairs, we encourage the government to expand this approach, fostering a culture of science and creativity among our youth and communities,” stated Dr. Siranda.

With concerted efforts from both scientific experts and grassroots innovators, there is hope that Kiruhura district’s cattle keepers can develop effective, natural solutions to combat tick resistance, safeguard livestock, and secure the livelihoods of countless individuals dependent on cattle farming.