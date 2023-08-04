A new survey reveal that individuals with lower levels of education in Uganda are receiving inferior emergency medical services.

According to the report, poorer citizens wait an average of 49 minutes for emergency medical attention, while wealthier citizens wait only 29 minutes.

The wait times were even longer for those who did not complete primary school, measuring at 53 minutes.

In contrast, individuals with primary or secondary education had shorter waiting times of 36 and 37 minutes, respectively.

“Most starkly, poorer and less educated citizens tend to wait much longer for emergency services. These cases are classified on arrival at the health facility so waiting time can be directly linked to a person’s ability to express their situation and needs to health workers,” the report shows.

These disparities in access to emergency healthcare were more evident when comparing services provided at public and private facilities.

The report highlights that 81% of citizens believe that health workers at private facilities possess a good attitude when responding to emergencies.

However, fewer than four out of ten citizens (34%) express the same sentiment about health workers at public facilities.

Additionally, while 79% of respondents consider the triage system at private facilities to be effective, only 27% express the same confidence in public facilities.

The report also mentions that in rural areas, where resources such as equipment, facilities, and staff are limited, Ugandans wait an average of 51 minutes to be seen.

In urban areas, the waiting time decreases to 29 minutes, and in greater Kampala, it is as low as 19 minutes.

The report emphasises that poorer and less educated citizens typically wait longer for emergency services.

The report categorizes cases upon arrival at healthcare facilities, and the waiting time can be directly linked to an individual’s ability to convey their situation and needs to health workers.

These findings come amidst the Ministry of Health’s implementation of protocols and guidelines under the National Emergency Medical Services Policy.

The report underscores the necessity of emergency medical services, as 15% of households reported experiencing an emergency medical situation within the past six months.

This proportion holds steady across both rural and urban areas.

In response, most respondents sought assistance at a health centre, either by driving (7%) or walking (5%).

Only a small percentage expected support at the scene of the emergency, either by calling an ambulance (1%) or requesting a health worker to come to them (1%).

Similarly, if an emergency were to occur in their presence, the majority of citizens (39%) would seek help from bystanders or go to a nearby hospital (39%).

A small number of Ugandans (8%) would rely on emergency response services, while even fewer (5%) would turn to the police.

“Women are more likely to look for support from people nearby (43% would do this while 35% would go to hospital), and men are more likely to seek help from a hospital (43% would go to hospital while 35% would seek help from bystanders),” the report further indicated.

Interestingly, the report highlights that in the Eastern region, individuals tend to have little faith in those around them, as only 28% would seek their help in an emergency, whereas the majority (55%) would go directly to a hospital.

This percentage is higher than in any other region.

The findings presented in this report were released by Twaweza in a brief titled “Responding to Emergencies: Ugandan citizens’ experiences and opinions on emergency situations and services.”

The information comes from Sauti za Wananchi, Africa’s first nationally representative high-frequency mobile phone survey, based on data collected from 3,000 respondents across Uganda between September and October 2021.

One possible reason for the preference to visit health centers or seek help from those nearby is that many Ugandans are unaware of other options.

Only 5% of citizens surveyed were aware of the existence of a toll-free emergency services number, and out of those, less than half (2%) could correctly name the number.

Similarly, only 19% of respondents knew of any ambulances available to be called in their area.

Although the figure is slightly higher in urban areas (23%) compared to rural areas (18%), it is even lower in Kampala (15%) and Central Uganda (9%).

Citizens with higher levels of education were more likely to be aware of local ambulance services (26%).

Overall, only 4% of Ugandans reported ever having used an ambulance.

Violet Alinda, the Country Lead for Uganda at Twaweza, stated that while disparities in services between public and private hospitals and schools have become normalized.

She noted that his new form of inequality demands immediate attention, as longer waiting times at public facilities result from a lack of information, confidence, and assertiveness among certain Ugandans.

Alinda emphasizes that emergency medical services should be accessible to all citizens and calls for immediate action to address this issue.

“At the same time,” she continued “we congratulate the Ministry of Health for seeking citizens’ views on their emergency medical services as they look to strengthen emergency response mechanisms,” she said.