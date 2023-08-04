Following the success of the event last year, the National Conference on Communications (NCC) shall return for eighth edition this October.

The NCC 2023 shall be held at the Central Teaching Facility (CTF), Kyambogo University from October 3-4, 2023.

This will be the first time, the conference is being hosted by the Faculty of Engineering, Kyambogo University. The last three editions had been hosted by the College of Engineering, Design, Art and Technology (CEDAT), Makerere University.

Established by Uganda Communications Commission (UCC) in October 2010, NCC is a forum that aims to strengthen Information and Communications Technology (ICT) based research and innovations, particularly of locally relevant solutions.

The conference’s objective is to present peer-reviewed research work, discuss engineering solutions to local challenges, understand industry trends and needs.

ADVERTISEMENT

This year’s edition will be held under the theme, “Sustainable ICTs in Uganda – Growth Through Responsible Innovative Solutions”. This theme was chosen to emphasise the importance of sustainable development of the sector through innovative solutions and protection of biodiversity.

According to the organisers, NCC 2023 will offer an opportunity for players from academia, industry, and government to come together and discuss the most pressing sector-specific issues. It is also aimed at facilitating networking between junior and senior researchers and practitioners as well as students at different levels of study.

NCC 2023 will be opened by the Minister of ICT and National Guidance, Dr. Chris Baryomunsi, flanked by Prof. Eli Katunguka, the VC of Kyambogo University, Dr. Anne Nakagiri, the Dean of the Faculty of Engineering, Kyambogo University, and Eng. Irene Kaggwa Sewankambo, the Executive Director of UCC.

It will also feature keynote speeches and panel discussions from industry leaders on the most topical issues in the sector in Uganda and beyond.

In addition, the conference will feature a much-anticipated innovation competition between the ICT clubs of various high schools from across Uganda. Furthermore, the technical program will include presentation and discussion of the latest research from academia in Uganda and beyond.

The last edition’s theme was “Inclusive Digital Transformation Through Innovation”. The thematic area this year is different and shifts the focus from digital transformation to sustainable growth through responsible innovative solutions.

This year’s edition will also include the National Teachers Colleges (NTCs) in the conference so that future teachers can be exposed to the latest developments in the ICT sector and have the opportunity to network with other practitioners in industry and academia.

It is hoped that future editions will give NTCs a platform to present their innovations and join discussions on how to improve ICTs in teaching and learning.

As it has always been the case, the main sponsor of the conference is UCC. Other partners of NCC 2023 so far include Research and Education Network for Uganda (RENU), Makerere University, Busitema University, among others.