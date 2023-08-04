The UPDF Engineering brigade has lined up Namboole stadium among its ongoing construction projects that will be completed and handed over before the end of this year.

This was revealed by the UPDF Chief Political Commissar Maj Gen Henry Masiko and chairperson of the Monitoring and Evaluation Committee, a body charged with the responsibility of overseeing all projects undertaken by the UPDF Engineers brigade.

Maj Gen Matsiko said this while leading a team of senior officers to ascertain the readiness of construction works at Entebbe Internatiinal Airport, Kajjansi National Medical Stores Oxygen Plant base and finally Mandela National Stadium (commonly known as Namboole).

He pointed out that UPDF Engineers Brigade in total undertook about 163 projects, of which 66 have successfully been completed.

According to him, agreeable work has been noted through the reconstruction and upgrading of Namboole Stadium.

“The renovations which commenced on August, 01 2021, will allow a modern sitting pattern of about 39.981 football fans, and a 3 – Star hotel with 66 rooms is being reconstructed. This shillings 64 billion sports complex, is slated for completion around November 2023,” he said.

He commended the UPDF leadership and troop engineers for agreeing to take up the mantle that will eventually lead to the social-economic transformation of communities.

Relatedly, at Entebbe International Airport, it was noted that construction of the new arrivals terminal is at about 85 percent done and work is expected to be completed by September 2023.

Further, Kajjansi National Medical Stores Oxygen Plant base, work is also about 85 percent done. The new projects at this site include construction of a cylinder store and office block, tarmac inside roads, paving and fencing of premises.

According to sources, UPDF Engineers brigade is taking up all infrastructural developments under the Ministry of Education and Ministry of Health to fulfill the earlier Presidential Directive that foresaw advantages like timely construction, quality and low-cost structures delivered by the troops compared to private dealers.

In a July,1,2021 directive to the Vice President, Prime Minister, Minister for Defence, Permanent Secretary and the Chief of Defence Forces, Museveni said the move will help avoid the delays caused by contractors.

“I have noted with concern that many of the government projects in other sectors are often delayed due to lengthy procurement processes and in other cases, corruption perpetrated by some unscrupulous government workers. I am very certain that we can avoid all these delays in implementing government construction projects by utilising the army construction brigade to undertake these works,” Museveni said.