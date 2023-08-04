MTN Uganda, the leading telecommunications powerhouse, has announced its unaudited half-year financial results, stunning the market with a remarkable 19% surge in profits for the first interim dividends.

The company’s profits have surged to 5.6 shillings per share, a significant leap from the previous 4.6 shillings per share.

The unaudited half-year results, encompassing the period between January and June 2023, signify MTN Uganda’s financial prowess in the telecommunications sector. The increase in first interim dividends by 19% is a testament to the company’s strategic growth and customer-centric approach.

Sylvia Mulinge, the CEO of MTN Uganda, underscored the significance of their customer-focused strategies in achieving this impressive feat.

“Our focus on meeting the needs of our customers has been a driving force behind these outstanding results. We are committed to delivering top-tier services and experiences.” Remarked Mulinge.

ADVERTISEMENT

The noteworthy financial achievements can be attributed to MTN Uganda’s exceptional growth across various segments of the company. Among the notable achievements between January and June 2023 are an 11.2% surge in mobile subscribers and an impressive 21.4% increase in active data subscribers.

Richard Yego, the Managing Director of MTN Mobile Money Limited, highlighted the company’s drive to establish itself as the premier internet service provider.

Yego noted that MTN had successfully reduced MOMO transactions to below 1,000 shillings per transaction, while also aiming to enhance smartphone penetration.

“In our pursuit of becoming the leading internet service provider, we have made substantial improvements, reducing the cost of MOMO transactions and working towards increasing smartphone penetration,” explained Yego

As MTN Uganda’s unaudited half-year results set a new benchmark for profitability and growth, industry experts and investors alike are taking notice of the telecom giant’s impressive strides.

With a customer-centric approach at its core, MTN Uganda continues to redefine the telecommunications landscape in the country.