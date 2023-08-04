MTN Uganda hosted an immersive 5G experience event at the Uganda Communications Commission headquarters at the UCC House on Spring Road, Bugolobi Kampala following the successful rollout of its nationwide 5G network last week.

Tech enthusiasts, government officials, and media representatives gathered at the UCC offices, eager to witness the dawn of a new era in telecommunications. The main attraction was the 5G experience center which offered an immersive journey into the future.

The center included live demonstrations where visitors experienced the astonishing speed and reduced latency of 5G technology. Visitors also had the opportunity to check out Virtual Reality (VR) experiences using the power of this next-generation technology.

Attendees also interacted with a range of 5G-enabled devices, gaining insights into the transformative capabilities of 5G to revolutionize industries and uplift the nation.

Chris Baryomunsi, Minister of ICT and National Guidance, emphasized 5G’s potential to revolutionize Uganda’s economy, shaping a digitally advanced future.

He stated: “5G is not just another technological advancement; it holds the power to revolutionize various industries and sectors of Uganda’s economy, ushering in several new possibilities and innovations which will undoubtedly shape Uganda’s future for the better.”

Irene Kaggwa Sewankambo, Ag. Executive Director at the Uganda Communications Commission, commended MTN Uganda’s dedication to digital inclusion and recognized 5G’s positive impact on the nation.

She remarked: “I commend MTN Uganda for their dedication to advancing technology and driving digital inclusion in Uganda. I look forward to witnessing the positive impact of 5G on our economy, businesses, and the daily lives of our citizens as we work together to unlock the full potential of this game-changing technology.”

Sylvia Mulinge, MTN Uganda CEO, stressed 5G’s power to unlock unprecedented possibilities, enhancing the quality of life for all consumers as she articulated, “MTN 5G would not be possible without supportive regulations and policies that foster a conducive environment for 5G deployment and investment,

“I wish to thank the ministry of ICT and National Guidance and the Uganda Communications Commission for providing a conducive business climate and enabling regulations that have not only enabled the roll out of MTN 5G but other product and service innovations as well,

These enabling policies will accelerate the realization of Uganda’s full economic potential.”

As part of its Ambition 2025 strategy, MTN Uganda continues to invest in infrastructure and partnerships to remain at the forefront of the telecommunications industry, providing faster, more reliable connections to its customers and revolutionizing the way businesses operate in Uganda.