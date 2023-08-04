Child trafficking is a prevalent issue in the Karamoja region, where children are often exploited in forced begging, domestic work, and commercial sex brothels.

Trafficking of children from the Karamoja region to other parts of the country has been on the rise as they seek employment opportunities to support their families.

However, there is a growing awareness among parents and community members about the dangers and poor conditions these children face, leading to changing public opinion on child trafficking.

In response to this issue, local communities in Napak district have taken the initiative to combat trafficking through the establishment of child protection committees.

These committees have been successful in intercepting traffickers in remote areas of the region.

Unfortunately, there is a harmful perception that women are to blame for the increasing cases of child trafficking, due to the desire for material possessions.

Robert Ojang, Inspector of Police for Child Trafficking, emphasises the importance of protecting children and ensuring they receive the education and care they deserve.

“Every one of us must protect the children and must give the children what they deserve. Everyone must take children to school and should be a commitment,” said Ojang.

He believes that by safeguarding the well-being of children, the issue of trafficking can be effectively addressed.

“Arrest have been made, those people are in there (in prison) serving. Much is being done and must need to be done more. When we protect our children, the trafficking will not be there,” he said.

Napak district has been identified as having the highest number of trafficking cases, with around 96% of street children originating from this area.

The government has reported a significant increase in investigations and prosecutions related to human trafficking.

In 2021, 421 incidents involving 501 suspects were investigated, compared to 214 incidents involving 154 suspects in 2020.This demonstrates a greater commitment to combating child trafficking.

Joshua Lomontang, the Vice Chairman for Napak district, highlights the need to address hunger and insecurity as root causes of child trafficking.

Dr. Sidonia Angom Ochieng, Chairperson of the Taskforce at Gulu University constituent college in Moroto explains that their research has identified factors such as poverty and food insecurity as contributors to child trafficking in the region.

The lack of economic opportunities and limited livelihood options have forced some youth into cattle rustling, which further perpetuates the issue.

“We the mothers who are here, we know what we go through in having these children, carrying them for nine months, nurturing them and at the end of the day, we try to give our children out because of the material things. Is it really worth what we have gone through?” she queried.

She notes that the efforts are being made to eliminate child trafficking in Napak district through integrated approaches.

“We have (getting report that) our children have come back without kidneys. They have come back without livers. They have come back without many body organs. They have come back with many diseases. Is that what we can subject our children to?” she asked.

The Ecological Christian Organization (ECO), in collaboration with Makerere University and Gulu University, is implementing a project aimed at scaling up advocacy and awareness on trafficking.

This project includes integrating survivors of child trafficking into schools and vocational institutions.

Isaac Kabong, the Executive Director of ECO, points out several underlying causes of child trafficking in Karamoja, such as climatic variability, poverty, and the intrusion of large mining companies.

These factors have left families vulnerable and created an environment where child trafficking has become a profitable business.

“As we continue our efforts to eliminate child trafficking, we need to work collectively to provide alternative economic opportunities, support local communities, and protect the rights of our children. We also need to support the youth with skills to improve their livelihoods and also contribute to a more peaceful and harmonious society,” he said.

A study conducted by the Counter Human Trafficking Trust East Africa (CHTEA) in Kenya revealed that over 300 Karamojong girls are exploited as maids, sex workers, or street beggars in Nairobi.

To address these issues, efforts are being made to empower survivors to reintegrate successfully and become agents of change in their communities.

The focus is on providing alternative economic opportunities, supporting local communities, and protecting the rights of children.

Kabong said skilling programs have been established, providing training in income-generating activities such as tailoring, bakery operations, hairdressing, masonry, and motorcycle mechanics.

Additionally, he said farmer groups have been supported in forming Village Savings and Loans Associations (VSLAs) to promote financial stability.

“Increasing awareness among residents of Napak and the wider Karamoja region about child trafficking laws and policies is crucial. This is being done through various means, including quarterly radio talk shows on local stations,” he said.

The fight against child trafficking in Napak district is gaining momentum, thanks to the efforts of local communities, law enforcement agencies, and organizations working tirelessly to protect the rights of children.

By addressing the root causes, empowering survivors, and fostering community awareness, it is hoped that child trafficking can be eliminated and a safer future can be secured for the children of Karamoja.