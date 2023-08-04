With the transfer season currently underway ahead of the Premier League kick-off next month, GOtv has introduced GOtv Supa+, a package that will offer football lovers unlimited access to the English league.

With the new package, GOtv subscribers have an opportunity to connect, subscribe and upgrade to catch top Premier League clubs as they go head-to-head for top honours in the most watched league in the world.

With access to over 70 exceptional channels and an expanded World of Champions offering, subscribers can enjoy a broader selection of football action including La Liga, Bundesliga, and indulge in a variety of sports on dedicated channels.

Also, GOtv Supa+ stretches beyond sports, offering the latest blockbuster movies and series fresh from Hollywood. Subscribers get to enjoy entertaining stories on channels like M-Net Movies, Studio Universal, and Disney, ensuring a constant stream of quality programming.

The new package also comes with favourite shows on E! Entertainment, animated adventures on Cartoon Network, and National Geographic.

Commenting on the new package, Rinaldi Jamugisa, Head of Public Relations and Corporate Affairs at MultiChoice Uganda, said GOtv Supa+ provides a diverse selection of local and international entertainment channels, ensuring there’s something for everyone’s taste.

“GOtv Supa+ is the epitome of family entertainment. We listened to our customers and have curated a package that brings them the latest sporting spectacles and a diverse range of content for the whole family to enjoy. It’s all about making viewing experiences more enjoyable and providing excellent value for money, ensuring that GOtv remains Africa’s most loved storyteller,”

Jamugisha said.

She added, “GOtv Uganda is committed to delivering exceptional family entertainment to Ugandans offering the widest selection of local channels made by Uganda for Ugandans. With a focus on reliability, viewers can trust GOtv to provide seamless and uninterrupted service, bringing the digital revolution straight into their living rooms.”

Subscribers can upgrade to GOtv+ by August 1, 2023 ahead of the Premier League starting on August 11, 2023 on SuperSport Channel 66.

In her remarks, Lois Kwikiriza, Head of Marketing, MultiChoice Uganda commented that, “The best football leagues in the world are back from August 11, 2023, as the world of champions, SuperSport, brings live action of the new season in all its HD glory and on SD to DStv and GOtv football fans across the continent!”

“As Uganda’s most loved storyteller, GOtv remains committed to our core brand values of relevance, confidence, and delivering the best and most valuable content – making our customers’ lives easy by providing excellent value for money and offering a hyper-local platform that resonates with African audiences,” Kwikiriza remarked.

She encouraged their customers to access their sporting action from the appropriate channels in the fight against Content Piracy which she said is a deterrent to the growth, development and maturity of the arts, film and sports industries as it deprives those whose livelihoods dependent on it.

To sensitise more Ugandans about GOtv Supa+, MultiChoice will take the Supa experience including; movie screenings and other activities to major regional cities including; Jinja, Mbale, Gulu, and Masaka, as well as towns such as Bweyogerere, Kabalagala, Lacho, Kizungu among others.