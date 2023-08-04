Uganda is facing a pressing mental health crisis as a report by the non-governmental organization “Strong Minds” reveals that nearly a third of the country’s population is grappling with mental illness.

The report, presented to the Parliamentary Forum on Mental Health, paints a distressing picture of the mental well-being of Ugandans, particularly children and adults.

According to the findings, a staggering 14 million Ugandans are currently afflicted by mental disorders, constituting 22.9 percent of children and 24.2 percent of adults. The report delved further into the specific types of mental health conditions prevalent in the country.

The statistics indicate that 4.6 percent of the population is living with depression disorders, while 2.9 percent are struggling with anxiety disorders. Notably, the prevalence of anxiety disorders is significantly higher among females, accounting for 29.7 percent, compared to males at 23.1 percent.

One concerning trend highlighted in the report is the growing disparity in mental health issues between urban and rural areas. The data indicates that mental disorders are increasingly reported in urban centers compared to rural regions, prompting alarm among legislators and health officials.

Addressing the critical issue of mental health among students, the report proposes a potential solution. It recommends the incorporation of social workers in all schools across the country. By introducing professional support at an early stage, the government can proactively address and prevent mental health disorders among the youth.

During the presentation of the report, both legislators and representatives from the Ministry of Health expressed strong reservations about a recent government proposal to legalize the cultivation of cannabis in Uganda.

They voiced concerns about the potential consequences of such a move, cautioning against potential negative impacts.

Instead, they advocate for an alternative approach. Rather than legalizing cannabis cultivation for general use, they suggest importing cannabis-derived products exclusively for patients in need, ensuring controlled and regulated access to the substance for medical purposes.

The revelation of the extent of Uganda’s mental health crisis has prompted urgent calls for action from various quarters. The report’s sobering statistics and recommendations underscore the necessity for comprehensive and coordinated efforts to address mental health issues in the country.

As Uganda grapples with this significant public health challenge, stakeholders are urged to collaborate and implement effective strategies to provide the necessary support and care for those affected.