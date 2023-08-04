As Next Media continues its digital transformation journey, a significant milestone was achieved today with the launch of the 5G experience in collaboration with Airtel Uganda at the Next Media Park. This event marks a pivotal moment in Next Media’s digital direction as they align themselves with the global digital agenda.

The launch event, attended by distinguished guests from Airtel Uganda, Huwei, and Next Media staff, witnessed the speed and effectiveness of the 5G technology, showcasing the potential for a revolutionary shift in the media industry.

Airtel’s CEO invited transformers to experience the network, emphasizing the importance of high-speed connectivity in today’s digital landscape.

With the rollout of 5G at the Next Media Park, Next Media embraces new possibilities to reach wider audiences with accurate, fast, and reliable news and content. This cutting-edge technology will improve streaming on Afro mobile, improve real-time updates, and enhance content distribution, keeping Next Media at the forefront of the media industry.

Manoj Murali, Airtel Uganda Managing Director, expressed pride in bringing the latest technology to Uganda, with the 5G launch being one of the many innovations.

“Plans are underway to expand 5G coverage to 50 sites around Kampala, with a broader nationwide rollout in the future. The offered high speeds promise transformative digital experiences for both individuals and businesses”, he added.

Next Media Group CEO, Kin Kariisa, conveyed his honor at receiving the #Airtel5G at the park, emphasizing the need for reliable internet connectivity during their more than 10 hours of daily live broadcasts.

This launch comes at the heel of Next Media celebrating one of the brands, NBS TV making 15 years of serving Ugandans with the news.

Kin Kariisa has also hinted at the conglomerate launching a Creator Hub, saying Airtel 5G has come at the right time. “With Airtel’s support, Next Media aims to create 1.5 million jobs in the next year as part of our #NBSAt15 celebrations.”