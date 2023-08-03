In a remarkable effort to protect the life-sustaining River Rwizi, the sole source of water for Mbarara city and neighboring districts, Abahumuza Development, in collaboration with NBS TV and The Taasa Obutonde campaign, spearheaded by Next Media and other partners, organized the Save River Rwizi Marathon 2023.

Held on July 30th, 2023, in the heart of Mbarara District, this event garnered full coverage from NBS Sport, amplifying its significance to the masses.

As the clock struck 7 am, the eager participants thronged the Mbarara golf course, ready to embark on a journey to champion an environmental cause close to their hearts.

The first group of runners set off for the 21km race, followed closely by those competing in the 10km and 5km races.

For Daniel Tamwesigire, a senior resident of Mbarara city, the marathon was a race and a chance to reminisce about the pristine state of River Rwizi before pollution took its toll. He shared his memories and hopes for a cleaner future, knowing that events like this could bring about change.

Ivan Tumuhimbise, the country director of the World Wide Fund, emphasized the crucial role marathons play in creating awareness about saving River Rwizi. He praised the efforts of Abahumuza Development, NBS TV, and The Taasa Obutonde campaign for their dedication to preserving this vital waterway.

The climax of the Save River Rwizi Marathon came with the grand recognition of the winners, who received well-deserved medals, cash prizes, and other thoughtful gifts.

To honor NBS TV’s and Next Media’s unyielding commitment to the environmental cause, the organizers awarded NBS TV a certificate of appreciation for their relentless championing of the Save River Rwizi initiative and active participation in the marathon.