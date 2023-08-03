Jinja High Court Resident Judge Dr Winfred Nabisinde has sentenced Pastor Joseph Sserubiri of Kakira Deliverance and Healing Ministries to life imprisonment for murder and 30 years for child trafficking.

While passing the sentence, the trial judge said this should serve as an example to those who intend to engage into similar acts of child sacrifice and also serve as a deterrent measure to the evil of rampant cases of witch craft in Busoga sub region.

This follows events from last week when Sserubiri pleaded guilty to charges of child trafficking and murder before High Court Judge Winfred Nabisinde.

In her judgement Justice Nabisinde revealed that the facts stated that the convict had a dream in September 2021 where a big male snake with a human head bearing the face of Pastor Ismail Buyinza appeared before him.

He started receiving visions of the same nature over time which convinced him that he should sacrifice a human being regardless of any sex and age, even if he was a pastor.

Upon seeking guidance from his wife Felista Namaganda and his spiritual father Pastor Ismail Buyinza, they both consented that he should do what God told him which prompted him to kill the minor.

The trial Judge observed that cases of ritual murder and witchcraft are rampant in Busoga subregion the reason she has given a sentence of 30 years in prison for child trafficking and life imprisonment for murder to serve as deterrent measure.

She also noted that Sserubiri’s action was a well orchestrated plan for self aggrandisement which brought Christian faith into disrepute.

Pastor Joseph Sserubiri was arrested on Dec 6, 2021 alongside his wife Felista Namaganda and his spiritual father Pastor Ismail Buyinza of Deliverance and Healing Ministries Nansana Gganda.

The trio was charged of child trafficking and murder, however though Pastor Joseph Sserubiri pleaded guilty of the two counts his co-accused declined.

Justice Winfred Nabisinde has set August 18, this year as commencement date for the hearing of charges against the Felista Namaganda and Ismael Buyinza