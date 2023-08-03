The Buikwe District Local Government has come under scrutiny from the Local Government Accounts Committee of Parliament for its alleged failure to utilize 1.3 billion shillings allocated in the financial year 2021/2022.

Legislators sitting on the committee expressed concerns over the unabsorbed funds, a portion of which was designated for crucial initiatives such as micro-scale irrigation, classroom construction, and food supply to schools under the ICEIDA program.

In a recent interaction led by the committee’s new chairperson, Gilbert Olanya, Buikwe district officials were called to address queries raised in the Auditor General’s report for the aforementioned financial year.

The proceedings shed light on the district’s struggles with financial management and implementation of various programs.

One of the key issues discussed during the session was the micro-scale irrigation project, classroom construction, and the supply of food to schools.

According to committee members, a significant portion of the allocated funds remained untouched, prompting questions about the district’s commitment to these crucial projects.

“The failure to absorb 1.3 billion shillings raises serious concerns about the district’s ability to effectively utilize public funds for essential development projects,” stated Olanya.

During the committee meeting, concerns were also raised about the district’s Youth Livelihood Program, where the district officials requested the government to consider classifying funds advanced to the youth as bad debts.

Officials argued that many beneficiaries had either left the district or had gotten married elsewhere, making it difficult to recover the funds.

Legislators revealed startling statistics about the district’s efforts in recovering funds from the Youth Livelihood Program. Out of the shillings 168 million advanced to the youth in Buikwe, only a mere 9 million shillings have been successfully retrieved.

The revelation prompted a heated discussion among committee members about the effectiveness of the district’s financial management.

The Chief Administrative Officer of Buikwe District, Dunstan Balaba, was tasked with providing an explanation for the district’s inability to absorb the allocated funds.

The committee’s inquiry further uncovered that the district’s revenue collection efforts were well below expectations. The district managed to collect only 22 percent of the projected revenue, with local revenue contributing a mere 7 percent to the overall total.

“The failure to meet revenue collection targets and the inability to absorb allocated funds highlight a systemic issue that requires immediate attention and corrective action,” emphasized one committee member.

As the committee’s investigation continues, the upcoming session is set to involve officials from the Wakiso District Local Government, as they too face scrutiny over their financial management and implementation of key programs.

The Buikwe District Local Government now faces the challenge of addressing these concerns and taking measures to enhance transparency, accountability, and effective utilization of public funds to ensure the successful implementation of crucial development projects for the betterment of its constituents.