Over 500 substandard tyres worth Shs 150 million have been seized from traders in downtown Kampala.

This was as the Uganda National Bureau of Standards (UNBS) launches a campaign against substandard tyres on the market.

The UNBS aims to enforce standards to protect public health, safety, and the environment from dangerous substandard products.

Denis Odur, the Surveillance Officer leading the operation, explained that the crackdown was prompted by public outcry and complaints regarding substandard tyres on the market.

This ,he said have contributed to an increase in accidents caused by tyre failure.

The inspection revealed that many tyres were defective and poorly stored, compromising their quality and posing potential risks to motorists.

In addition to poor storage practices, such as inadequate packaging, transportation, and storage during importation and distribution, the UNBS also highlighted the dangers of retreading pneumatic tyres for passenger trucks, stacking tyres inside one another during importation and transportation, re-grooving old and expired tyres for resale, and storing tyres directly on the floor and under direct light from skylights, windows, doors, and other openings.

To regulate the quality of tyres on the market, officials said UNBS has developed standards that all manufacturers, importers, distributors, transporters, wholesalers, and retailers of pneumatic tyres are urged to adhere to.

These standards, including US EAS 357:2004, Pneumatic tyres for trucks and buses – specification, US EAS 358:2004, Pneumatic tyres for passenger cars – specification, US EAS 359:2004, Pneumatic tyres for light trucks – Specification, and US EAS 360:2004, Pneumatic tyres for agricultural implements – Specification, can be accessed on the UNBS website.

The UNBS encourages traders of pneumatic tyres to store them in covered places to prevent exposure to direct light from skylights.

Warehouse openings should be kept closed to minimize light entering the premises.

By taking action against substandard tyres, the UNBS aims to ensure the safety of motorists and protect the public and the environment from the risks associated with low-quality tyres.

Traders are urged to comply with the standards and cooperate with the UNBS to maintain high-quality standards in the market.