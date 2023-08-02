The UPDF has kicked off investigations into circumstances under which a soldier shot dead his wife and later turned the gun onto himself.

According to the deputy defence spokesperson, Col Deo Akiiki, the soldier Henry Odwani in Kitgum district which falls under the 5th division of the UPDF.

“Yesterday(Tuesday) at 10am,at Kurukuba Dettac in Madiope Sub county in Kitgum district Odwani Henry shot and killed his wife Imalingat Grace and later killed himself. Investigations to ascertain the motive of this unfortunate incident is ongoing,” Col Akiiki said.

He condemned the act but also implored soldiers to utilize the army’s pscho-social Support officers currently deployed across all Units and formations plus Political Commissars to solve any type of domestic misunderstandings without including the use of weapons.

The incident comes on the backdrop of a similar incident in which a UPDF soldier shot dead two of his colleagues and injured another in Fort Portal.

In the incident that happened last month, Cpl Avugo Lomuro, a member of the Airforce Evacuation Component attached to the Mountain Division Signal Department killed his colleagues and injured another.

He has since been arrested and arraigned before the army court.