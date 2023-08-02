The Ministry of Tourism, Wildlife, and Antiquities in Uganda has taken a significant step towards promoting birdwatching tourism in the country.

With over 1,000 bird species representing about 11% of the world’s bird species, Uganda has a unique advantage in the birding sector over its East African neighbors.

However, challenges such as accessibility, data gaps, and expensive equipment have hindered the growth of this tourism product.

To address these issues and strategically position Uganda as the world’s bird watching haven, the Ministry has directed the Uganda Wildlife Authority (UWA) to conduct birding research.

The data collected will be used to enhance the strategic marketing of this unique tourism offering on the global stage.

Sam Mwandha, Executive Director of UWA, emphasized the importance of research in birding tourism.

“The lack of comprehensive data on bird species and their habitats has been a limitation. By conducting thorough research, we can identify key birding hotspots and develop tailored experiences for tourists,” he stated.

In addition to the research initiative, the Confederation of Uganda Tourism Association (CUTA) has urged the government to draft a comprehensive birding strategy.

Martin Mugarra, the State Minister for Tourism, highlighted that the strategy would address the existing challenges in the sector and aim to fetch over 2 billion USD in revenue within the next three years.

Herbert Byaruhanga, President of CUTA, expressed optimism about the potential of birding tourism.

“Uganda’s rich diversity of bird species and unique habitats offer an unparalleled birdwatching experience. With a well-implemented strategy, we can attract a significant number of birdwatchers from around the world,” he said.

The birding sector, although holding great promise, faces threats like encroachment on bird habitats, leading to dwindling bird populations. By emphasizing research and developing a comprehensive strategy, the government and tourism stakeholders aim to protect these habitats and safeguard the bird species.

The implementation of a well-designed birding strategy not only promises to boost tourism revenue but also contributes to the conservation of Uganda’s rich biodiversity.

As the Ministry of Tourism and UWA collaborate on birding research, the country looks forward to positioning itself as a top birdwatching destination, further enhancing Uganda’s allure to nature enthusiasts and tourists alike.