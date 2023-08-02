On July 31, 2023, Kabaka Mutebi II marked 30 years on the throne. Restored in 1993, Kabaka Mutebi has enjoyed the longest reign. Francis Isaano brings you scenes from the colourful, daylong event that captivated Uganda.
Kabaka Mutebi and Nnabagereka Nagginda at the coronation anniversary (Photo by Francis Isaano)
Kabaka Mutebi II marks 30 years on the throne
Kabaka Mutebi II received by his long serving Katikkiro Charles Peter Mayiga
Katikkiro Charles Peter Mayiga has spearheaded many development projects
Buganda Kingdom loyalists and supporters at the function included MPs
Kabaka Mutebi II greets well-wishers who turned up for his 30th coronation anniversary
Former Katikkiro Mulwanyamuli Ssemogerere greets current Katikkiro Charles Peter Mayiga at the celebrations
Former Vice President Edward Ssekandi greets Katikkiro Mayiga
Mesach Ssemakula, an ardent supporter of the kingdom, performs at the anniversary celebration
Pallaso, reportedly Kabaka Mutebi's favourite Ugandan musician, performs at the anniversary celebrations
Kabaka Mutebi II serves his guests at the anniversary celebrations
There was plenty of food at the celebrations
