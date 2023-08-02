By Sarah Nabirye

In a concerning turn of events, analysts and Pan-Africanists are cautioning that the African continent is on the brink of a new phase of scramble, arms race, and domination by superpowers.

The continuous organization of African summits by foreign nations in their respective countries has raised alarms and painted a bleak future for Africa.

African leaders are being urged to prioritize a unifying agenda and set aside their pursuit of cheap food grants and selfish interests. Instead, they should focus on speaking with one voice to safeguard the continent’s interests.

Over the past months, various countries from around the world, including the United States of America, Russia, India, China, and the United Kingdom, have been hosting African summits, conventions, and conferences.

These events primarily revolve around ideological and strategic discussions with African leaders.

However, analysts and Pan-Africanists warn that Africa risks losing more than it gains through these engagements.

Critics argue that African leaders, during these summits, lack moral authority to direct or guide global affairs counter to the wishes of these superpowers. The continent finds itself vulnerable and at the mercy of external influences.

The recent influx of African leaders visiting and engaging with warring parties during the Russia-Ukraine conflict has sparked a mixed reaction. Analysts and Africanists caution that such involvement may inadvertently place the continent in the middle of an arms race and cold war conflicts.

It’s not just the superpowers eyeing Africa; even growing economies like Singapore and the Middle East have shown increasing interest.

This raises questions about what makes Africa so desirable.

Despite the concerns, hope remains for Africa. Analysts and Pan-Africanists emphasize the importance of continental leaders speaking with a common voice. Only through unity can Africa effectively navigate the challenges it faces and preserve its autonomy.