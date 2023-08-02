Nigerian afrobeats musician, Wizkid, is the first African artist to receive the BRIT Billion Award which recognises artists who’ve achieved over one billion digital streams in the UK.

In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, the BRIT Awards said they presented the gong to Wizkid after his recent performance at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London on Saturday.

Since making his debut in 2011, Wizkid has become known for a plethora of hits like Essence, Ojuelegba and Joro. Some of his famous collaborations include artists from Beyoncé and Drake to fellow Nigerian star Tems and Skepta to name a few.

His fourth album, Made in Lagos, was also awarded gold certification in the US in 2022 after selling more than 500,000 copies – yet another first for an African artist.

Source: BBC